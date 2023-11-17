Knights of Columbus of McHenry to distribute holiday meals, winter clothing

The Knights of Columbus Councils 1288 and 16446, based in McHenry, will again distribute hundreds of holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and will continue the annual tradition of collecting and donating winter coats and clothing, with the next winter gear giveaway planned for Saturday, Nov. 18.

The organization has been raising money and buying food for needy families for 16 years, and the number of families served has grown providing a box of food for 65 families for Thanksgiving to serving about 800 families over Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Knights of Columbus works with many other local charitable organizations and churches to locate and provide the boxes to needy families.

Council 1288 will distribute new and gently used winter coats and clothing from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, or while supplies last, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1401 North Richmond Road, McHenry. Walk-ins are welcome.

For those interested in donating toward the Knights of Columbus’ charitable efforts – it costs about $65 for each holiday food box, for example – checks can be made payable to Knights of Columbus Council 1288 and sent to P.O. Box 148, McHenry, IL 60051. Donations to the Knights of Columbus Food Baskets can also be made online at givecentral.org/location/265/event/27318.

There are volunteer opportunities to help pack holiday meal boxes starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Church of the Holy Apostles, 211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry.

More information is at koc1288.org.