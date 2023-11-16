Austin Tenglin leads Huntley bowling past Marengo: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday Nov. 15

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,854, Marengo 3,530: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Austin Tenglin rolled a 730 series to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference win Wednesday.

Matt Fishman added a 708 and Joey Humphrey rolled a 699. Landen Conforti finished with a 586, Noah Waters had a 584 and Matt Hoglind added a 547.

Justin Fluger rolled a team-high 703 for Marengo, while Cody Stallings added a 637. Ryan Heuser (590), Daschle Mardock (556), Lucas Frohling (534) and Caden Sauder (510) all contributed for Marengo.

Grayslake North 3,311, Johnsburg 3,001: At Fairhaven Bowling Lanes in Mundelein, Aiden Schwichow’s 653 series wasn’t enough for the Skyhawks to pick up a nonconference win.

Matt Kurek added a 561, while Matt Bennett rolled a 483. Luke Bowers (453), Keegan Jewell (448) and Blake Bowers (403) all scored for Johnsburg.

Girls basketball

Lake Park 49, Burlington Central 43: At Burlington Central’s Mark Einwich Rockets Kick-Off Tournament, Emma Payton scored 16 points but the Rockets couldn’t come back to win the game.

Amelia Rafael added 12 points for Central (1-1) while Audrey LaFleur added nine points and Jordyn Charles finished with eight.

South Elgin 50, Dundee-Crown 44: At Dundee-Crown’s Thanksgiving Tournament, the Chargers couldn’t hang on to win their season-opener.

Barrington 54, Crystal Lake Central 49: At Buffalo Grove’s Bison Classic, Katie Hamill scored 26 points but the Tigers couldn’t hang on in their season opener.

Leah Spychala added six points for Central (0-1), while Addison Cleary scored four.