Police activity in Johnsburg; area residents asked to shelter in place; District 12 cancels school Wednesday

Authorities have reported a heavy police presence in Johnsburg and are advising area residents to shelter in place.

Johnsburg School District 12 has canceled classes on Wednesday because of the police activity.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert around midnight Tuesday night, advising of the police activity and a “dangerous situation” near the intersection of Hamlin Drive and Fillmore Road in Johnsburg.

The sheriff’s office and police in Johnsburg said the location remained an active scene after 5 a.m. Wednesday, though neither office confirmed the nature of the police activity.

People were advised to avoid the area until further notice.

The area in question is located north of the intersection of Johnsburg Road and Route 31.

District 12 put out a notice early Wednesday that, “due to an ongoing police matter in a neighborhood in our district, Johnsburg Schools will be closed today.”

The notice said more information would be released later Wednesday morning.

