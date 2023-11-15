Addie Meyer scores 23 points in win for Prairie Ridge: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 14

Girls basketball

Prairie Ridge 52, Rockford Auburn 51: At Burlington Central’s Mark Einwich Rockets Kick-Off Tournament, Addie Meyer poured in 23 points to lead the Wolves (1-1) past the Knights.

Addison Taege had 12 points for Prairie Ridge and Zoe Nanos tossed in 11.

Moline 51, Marengo 50: At Burlington, Dayna Carr had 16 points as the Indians (0-2) came up a point short against the Maroons.

Bella Frohling and Gabby Gieseke had 10 points apiece for Marengo. Gieseke had three 3s and Frohling had two. Emily Kirchoff added nine points.

Johnsburg 46, Crystal Lake South 28: At Johnsburg’s Feast Mode Tournament, Wynne Oeffling had 12 points and hit two 3-pointers for the Skyhawks (1-0) in a win over the Gators (0-1).

Carlie Majercik and Sophie Person had 10 points apiece for Johnsburg.

Cary-Grove 49, Woodstock 22: At Johnsburg, Ellie Mjaanes scored 14 points for the Trojans (1-0) in a win over the Blue Streaks (0-1).

Emily Larry scored 12 points and Sam Skerl added 11 for C-G.

Savannah Griffin had nine points and two 3s to lead Woodstock.

Boylan 46, Huntley 42: At Huntley, Luca Garlin led the Red Raiders with 10 points and two 3s in a loss to the Titans in the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament.

Huntley (0-1) was outscored 28-19 in the second half.

Yasmine Morsy and Paula Strzelecki each had eight points for Huntley. Anna Campanelli tossed in seven.

Chicago Resurrection 71, Jacobs 32: At the Hoffman Estates Tournament, the Golden Eagles (0-1) fell to the Bandits in their season opener.

Chicago Taft 62, McHenry 6: At the Maine East Thanksgiving Tournament, Erin Nothdorf scored all six points for the Warriors (0-1) in a loss to the Eagles.