Prairie Ridge, Marengo girls lose basketball openers: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sycamore 52, Prairie Ridge 36: At Burlington Central’s Thanksgiving Tournament, Addie Meyer tossed in 14 points as the Wolves lost to the Spartans in their first-round game.

Addison Taege scored seven and Ali Storz hit two 3-pointers for six points.

Lexi Carlsen scored 25 points to lead Sycamore.

Kaneland 52, Marengo 34: At Burlington Central’s Thanksgiving Tournament, Bella Frohling tossed in two 3s and scored 10 points as the Indians lost to the Knights.

Keatyn Velasquez added eight for Marengo. Kendra Brown hit three 3s and led Kaneland with 17 points.

Mother McAuley 55, Hampshire 38: At the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tourney in Hampshire, Ashley Herzing scored 19 points and hit three 3s as the Whip-Purs lost to the Mighty Macs.

BOYS BOWLING

Marengo 3,423, Johnsburg 3,098: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Hunter Pankow rolled a 751 series as the Indians beat the Skyhawks.

Pankow had games of 268, 254 and 229 for his series. Justin Fluger had a 599 series with games of 227 and 211.

Lucas Frohling added a 557 series, Ryan Heuser had a 537 and Cody Stallings had a 535 for Marengo.

Aiden Schwichow led Johnsburg with a 571 and a high game of 206. Matt Kurek added a 557 for the Skyhawks.

Huntley 3606, McHenry 3,457: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Austin Tenglin, Matthew Fishman and Landen Conforti all had series better than 630 as the Red Raiders claimed a win over the Warriors.

Tenglin rolled a 256 game in his 637 series. Fishman had games of 229 and 217 in his 636 and Conforti had a 255 in his 633 series.

Huntley’s Joey Humphrey had games of 214 and 222 in a 588 series.

McHenry’s River Glab had games of 215, 212 and 249 for a high series of 676 in the match. Nate Halsema had games of 221 and 214 in a 606 series and Austin Kleinman added a 604 series with a high game of 226.