Northwest Herald girls basketball preview: Five to watch in 2023-24

Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill dribbles up the court against McHenry's Emerson Gasmann during a game last season in Crystal Lake. Hamill led the Northwest Herald area in scoring at 21.7 points a game. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Here are five girls basketball players to watch during the 2023-24 season in the Northwest Herald area.

Huntley's Anna Campanelli (left) drives into the lane against Hampshire's Ashley Herzing during a game last season in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Anna Campanelli, Huntley, jr., G

Campanelli, a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection as a sophomore, will take on a bigger role for the Red Raiders this season after the team graduated eight. Campanelli averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals for Huntley, which was undefeated in the Fox Valley Conference.

Marengo’s Bella Frohling prepares to take a shot against Johnsburg during a game last season in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer)

Bella Frohling, Marengo, sr., G

Frohling, an All-Area second-team choice, was named Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year after helping lead the Indians to their fourth conference championship in five years. Frohling averaged nine points and 5.7 rebounds per game with 48 3-pointers.

McHenry's Peyton Stinger (left) battles for a loose ball with Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill during a game last season in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Katie Hamill, Crystal Lake Central, sr., G

Hamill was the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year and only area player to average over 20 points per game. Hamill led the area in scoring at 21.7 points per game, posting 9.7 rebounds and 5.6 steals a game for the Tigers. Hamill is committed to NCAA Division II Missouri-St. Louis.

Marian Central's Madison Kenyon drives to the basket against Westlake Christian during a game last season in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Madison Kenyon, Marian Central, sr., G-F

Kenyon, an All-Area first-team selection last year, was the only local player to average a double-double. She averaged 14.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, recording 24 double-doubles in 33 games. The Hurricanes won a program-record 25 games.

Prairie Ridge's Addie Meyer drives into the lane against Crystal Lake South's Hanna Massie during a game last season at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Addie Meyer, Prairie Ridge, sr., F

Meyer was an All-Area second-team pick as a junior and the anchor of a tough Wolves’ defense. Meyer averaged 10 points, 9.5 rebounds and two steals per game for Prairie Ridge, which placed fifth in the FVC.