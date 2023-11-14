Community Foundation for McHenry County to mark National Philanthropy Day with event Wednesday

The public is invited to attend the Community Foundation for McHenry County’s celebration of National Philanthropy Day on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

National Philanthropy Day – established by then President Ronald Reagan in 1986 – was set aside to recognize the contributions of philanthropy and the people and businesses who are active in the philanthropic community.

Community Foundation officials say it’s also about reflecting on the meaning of giving and what it has made possible in McHenry County.

To that end, the Community Foundation plans a day of learning, inspiration, and celebration, which is free to members of the public.

The program begins at noon Wednesday, with a keynote address at 12:30 p.m. from Dana Gliniecki, described by the foundation as “a prominent figure in the world of philanthropy and community development, known for her inspiring work in transforming communities through giving. Her keynote address promises to be both informative and motivational.”

Howell Malham. Jr. from Greenhouse Innovations, who “brings extensive experience working in the social innovation space,” the foundation said, will be part of the conversation. Malham is the founder of Greenspace, a “unique company connecting great minds of business with great minds of social innovation to identify and tackle the hardest problems we face by designing new models, frameworks, and strategies for measurable change.”

Malham will lead a discussion and report on his recent work with leaders in the Chicago philanthropic community regarding future trends in philanthropy.

Attendees can also participate in workshops, led by experts in the field, that cover various aspects of philanthropy and community engagement.

The event will conclude with a reception from 4 to 5:30 p.m., sponsored by GIVE360.

Philanthropists, nonprofit organizations, community leaders and others interested in making a difference are encouraged to attend. Reservations have been closed but walk-in participants are welcome.

The National Philanthropy Day event takes place at the Community Foundation for McHenry County, 33 E. Woodstock Street in Crystal Lake.

The Community Foundation for McHenry County was established in 2001 and is a leader in facilitating legacy giving opportunities for both donors and charitable organizations in McHenry County. Its aim is “connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

For more information, go to thecfmc.org, call 815-338-4483 or email connect@thecfmc.org.