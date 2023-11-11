November 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Veterans Day events in McHenry County

By Janelle Walker

On Friday, U.S. Navy veteran Steven Chaix joined students from Crystal Lake’s South Elementary School as part of their Veterans Day events. Among other things, Chaix showed the students how to fold an American flag.

The Veterans Day event was one of many scheduled throughout the area to honor military veterans.

U.S Navy veteran Steven Chaix cheers on the students and the cut out hand prints during an Aspire class at South Elementary School in Crystal Lake on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, as part of the school's Veterans Day events.

Here are some other Veterans Day events planned Saturday in McHenry County:

  • Crystal Lake: American Legion William Chandler Peterson Post 171, from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Huntley: The Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Town Square at the Veterans Memorial.
  • McHenry: The McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 will host its Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at the post, 3002 Route 120, McHenry.
  • Richmond: The village of Richmond and the American Legion Post 253 will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Stevens Park, 10314 N. Main St., followed by free coffee and doughnuts at the Richmond Cafe, 10321 N. Main St.