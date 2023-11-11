Veterans Day events in McHenry County

On Friday, U.S. Navy veteran Steven Chaix joined students from Crystal Lake’s South Elementary School as part of their Veterans Day events. Among other things, Chaix showed the students how to fold an American flag.

The Veterans Day event was one of many scheduled throughout the area to honor military veterans.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 U.S Navy veteran Steven Chaix cheers on students at South Elementary School in Crystal Lake on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, during the school's Veterans Day events. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are some other Veterans Day events planned Saturday in McHenry County: