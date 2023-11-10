Recent report conveys success for McHenry County’s A Way Out program

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services staff and clients head inside the New Directions Retreat facility on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

A recent public report from New Directions Addiction Recovery Services conveyed continued success for McHenry County’s A Way Out program, which is intended to provide immediate help and a pathway to recovery for those struggling with addiction.

According to the report:

12.59% of participants successfully navigated to treatment through the aid of the organization

143 participants were served by New Directions Addiction Recovery Services.

Three participants were newly assessed.

18 participants navigated to treatment through the organization’s assistance.

One participant navigated to a recovery home through the aid of the organization.

The data also demonstrates that 87% of the participants are uninsured or underinsured. A total of 64.8% had Medicaid. Additionally, alcohol continues to play a role in 55.4% of participant issues, along with cocaine at 14.7%. Marijuana decreased from 6.2% in August to 5.6% in September. Opiates also play a role in participant issues in 13.6% of cases.