Recent report conveys success for McHenry County’s A Way Out program

A recent public report from New Directions Addiction Recovery Services conveyed continued success for McHenry County’s A Way Out program, which is intended to provide immediate help and a pathway to recovery for those struggling with addiction.
According to the report:
- 12.59% of participants successfully navigated to treatment through the aid of the organization
- 143 participants were served by New Directions Addiction Recovery Services.
- Three participants were newly assessed.
- 18 participants navigated to treatment through the organization’s assistance.
- One participant navigated to a recovery home through the aid of the organization.
The data also demonstrates that 87% of the participants are uninsured or underinsured. A total of 64.8% had Medicaid. Additionally, alcohol continues to play a role in 55.4% of participant issues, along with cocaine at 14.7%. Marijuana decreased from 6.2% in August to 5.6% in September. Opiates also play a role in participant issues in 13.6% of cases.