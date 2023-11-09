McHenry boys bowling defeats Woodstock co-op: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 8

Boys bowling

McHenry 3,541, Woodstock co-op 3,117: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Lee McClellan rolled a match-high 678 series and 255 game to lead the Warriors past the Blue Streaks.

McClellan also had games of 211 and 212.

River Glab had a 222 high game and 637 series for McHenry. Zach Readdy had a 594 series.

Max Haggerty led Woodstock co-op with a 676 series and 253 high game. Noah Rodriguez added a 554 series.

Harvard 2,947, Johnsburg 2,625: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Logan Garafol had a match-high 549 series and 251 game for the Hornets in a dual meet win against the Skyhawks.

Dominick Santiago had a 541 series for Harvard. Gael Roman had a 515.

Johnsburg was led by Henry Ray with a 491 series.