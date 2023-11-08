Man accused of bringing loaded handgun into McHenry hospital is ordered detained in county jail

A man accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a McHenry hospital was ordered detained Tuesday in the county jail, according to documents in McHenry County court.

Christian Reyes, 27, of the 2500 block of 45th Place of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm without a requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of ammunition without requisite FOID card, according to the indictment.

Reyes is accused of bringing into Northwestern McHenry Medicine on Aug. 23 a Davis Industries Model P-32 pistol in a backpack that was “uncased, loaded and immediately accessible,” according to court records.

On Tuesday, Reyes was picked up on an arrest warrant and appeared at a detention hearing before Judge James Cowlin, court records show.

Cowlin granted the state’s petition under the SAFE-T Act to deny Reyes pretrial release from the county jail.

The judge ruled that Reyes is a “clear and present danger” to a person or persons, or the community.

Reyes was a patient at the hospital when his backpack was searched by hospital security and the gun was discovered, McHenry Police Department spokesman Officer Michael Spohn, said referring to the police report.

Reyes, who was appointed a public defender, is set to appear in court Thursday.