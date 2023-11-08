Johnsburg man pleads guilty to sexual assault of child, gets 10 years in prison

A Johnsburg man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child younger than 13 and was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, according to McHenry County court records.

Gerald Lee Dominick, of the 3900 block of Hamlin Drive, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, a Class X felony.

Conviction on the Class X felony typically carries a sentence of between six and 30 years in prison.

In exchange for entering into the negotiated plea, an additional count of the same charge was dismissed, records show.

At the time he was initially charged, he listed a home address in McHenry, according to the indictment.

Dominick is required to register as a sex offender, serve 85% of his prison time and will receive credit for 277 days served in the county jail, according to the sentencing order.

He also is ordered to pay $2,589 in fines and fees.

Dominick will be on mandatory supervised release from three years to life after serving his prison term and will be evaluated for the possibility of civil commitment should he be found to be a sexually dangerous or violent person, Judge Tiffany Davis wrote in the sentencing order.

He also is not to have contact with the victim in his case, the judge wrote.