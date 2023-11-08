Huntley, Marengo win second boys bowling duals: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 7

Boys Bowling

Huntley 3,698, Belvidere 3,081: At Bowl-HI Lanes in Huntley, captain Austin Tenglin led the way with a 665 to help the Red Raiders win their second dual of the season Tuesday.

Jospeh Humphrey finished with a 649, Landen Conforti added a 643, and Noah Waters had a 619. Matthew Fishman rolled a 579, while Devon Brown ended the night with a 543.

Marengo 3,391, Grayslake North 3,316: At Fair Haven Bowling Lanes in Mundelein, Justin Fluger rolled a 663 high series to lead the Indians past the Knights.

Fluger also had games of 243 and 225.

Hunter Pankow had a 267 high game and a 644 series. Lucas Frohling rolled a match-high 268 game and finished at 609.