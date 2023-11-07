November 07, 2023
McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 29, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Mindy L. Jensen, 37, of the 1500 block of Northfield Court, Harvard; contributing to the delinquency of a minor and retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Kamil S. Staszel, 25, of the 4100 block of North Ottawa Avenue, Norridge; theft by deception of more than $5,000 and theft from a person older than 60.

Laurie L. Tsiamas, 57, of the 3700 block of West Millstream Drive, McHenry; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Christopher J. Kafka, 40, of the 200 block of North Dale Avenue, McHenry; defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test.

Mark D. Sanders, 37, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Richmond; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.

Thomas M. Purdy, 38, of the 1200 block of Driftwood Lane, Pingree Grove; electronic harassment, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, violating bond conditions and resisting a police officer.

Gage R. Sarbacker, 29, of the 1000 block of Argyle Street, Chicago; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl; possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle; and driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound.

Matthew J. Holecek, 27, of the 400 block of Keith Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Brandon A. Covalt, 19, of the 7700 block of Preston Lane, Wonder Lake; possession of any amount of psilocybin.

Manuel A. Machado, 19, of the 400 block of North Lord Avenue, Carpentersville; three counts of failing to report a crash involving personal injury or death, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Christopher S. Caceres, 45, of the 2800 block of Granite Court, Prairie Grove; failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Ryan R. Schroeder, 35, of the 14000 block of Harmony Road, Huntley; six counts of aggravated battery to a person age 60 or older and six counts of domestic battery.

Alvaro Armas, 38, of the 300 block of Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, driving on a suspended license and improper lane use.

Lovenza Miclescu, 26, 7700 North Grant Avenue, Elmwood Park; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Ionel Tomescu, 30, of the 7700 North Grant Avenue, Elmwood Park; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Arnulfo Garay-Peralta, 26, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego; mob action and battery.

Arnulfo Garay, 47, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego; mob action and battery.

Juan R. Contreras, 31, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego; mob action and battery.

Anthony Garay-Peralta, 22, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no firearm owner’s identification card, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and mob action.

Zennith D. Watson, 49, of the 12000 block of Maple Avenue, Hebron; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction.

Randolph S. Alex, 56, of the 34000 block of Sequoia Drive, McHenry; driving on a revoked license, driving with expired registration and operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance.

Joseph P. Stevens, 32, of the 600 block of Kishwaukee Street, Marengo; two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Darren M. Long, 20, of the 700 block of Colony Trail, McHenry; residential burglary, theft of property worth more than $500 and violating an order of protection.

Oscar Arreola, 27, of the 1700 block of Walnut Drive, Woodstock; defrauding a drug or alcohol screening test.

