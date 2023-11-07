McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 29, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Mindy L. Jensen, 37, of the 1500 block of Northfield Court, Harvard; contributing to the delinquency of a minor and retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Kamil S. Staszel, 25, of the 4100 block of North Ottawa Avenue, Norridge; theft by deception of more than $5,000 and theft from a person older than 60.

Laurie L. Tsiamas, 57, of the 3700 block of West Millstream Drive, McHenry; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Christopher J. Kafka, 40, of the 200 block of North Dale Avenue, McHenry; defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test.

Mark D. Sanders, 37, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Richmond; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.

Thomas M. Purdy, 38, of the 1200 block of Driftwood Lane, Pingree Grove; electronic harassment, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, violating bond conditions and resisting a police officer.

Gage R. Sarbacker, 29, of the 1000 block of Argyle Street, Chicago; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl; possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle; and driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound.

Matthew J. Holecek, 27, of the 400 block of Keith Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Brandon A. Covalt, 19, of the 7700 block of Preston Lane, Wonder Lake; possession of any amount of psilocybin.

Manuel A. Machado, 19, of the 400 block of North Lord Avenue, Carpentersville; three counts of failing to report a crash involving personal injury or death, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Christopher S. Caceres, 45, of the 2800 block of Granite Court, Prairie Grove; failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Ryan R. Schroeder, 35, of the 14000 block of Harmony Road, Huntley; six counts of aggravated battery to a person age 60 or older and six counts of domestic battery.

Alvaro Armas, 38, of the 300 block of Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations, driving on a suspended license and improper lane use.

Lovenza Miclescu, 26, 7700 North Grant Avenue, Elmwood Park; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Ionel Tomescu, 30, of the 7700 North Grant Avenue, Elmwood Park; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Arnulfo Garay-Peralta, 26, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego; mob action and battery.

Arnulfo Garay, 47, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego; mob action and battery.

Juan R. Contreras, 31, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego; mob action and battery.

Anthony Garay-Peralta, 22, of the 5400 block of Route 71, Oswego; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no firearm owner’s identification card, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and mob action.

Zennith D. Watson, 49, of the 12000 block of Maple Avenue, Hebron; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction.

Randolph S. Alex, 56, of the 34000 block of Sequoia Drive, McHenry; driving on a revoked license, driving with expired registration and operating a vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance.

Joseph P. Stevens, 32, of the 600 block of Kishwaukee Street, Marengo; two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Darren M. Long, 20, of the 700 block of Colony Trail, McHenry; residential burglary, theft of property worth more than $500 and violating an order of protection.

Oscar Arreola, 27, of the 1700 block of Walnut Drive, Woodstock; defrauding a drug or alcohol screening test.