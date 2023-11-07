Man found not guilty of supplying cocaine that was sold to undercover officer in McHenry

A man has been found not guilty of supplying more than 250 grams of cocaine valued at $9,000 and sold to an undercover narcotics agent last year in McHenry, according McHenry County court documents.

Armando Santana-Rojas, 57, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was charged with unlawful manufacturing and delivery of between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine, a Super Class X felony, and unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, according to the indictment.

Conviction on the Super Class X felony could have sent him to prison for up to 40 years.

He was charged with the more serious felony because of the amount of cocaine he had been accused of possessing, according to court records filed at the time of his arrest.

Santana-Rojas had been scheduled for a jury trial this week. Instead, his case was decided in a bench trial last Wednesday before Judge James Cowlin, who found Santana-Rojas not guilty.

Santana-Rojas was accused of “knowingly and unlawfully” delivering between 100 and 400 grams of any substance containing cocaine, according to the indictment.

On July 27, 2022, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Task Force and DEA agents, through the use of an undercover officer, purchased about 256 grams of cocaine from a McHenry man, according to court records.

Law enforcement officials alleged that the cocaine purchased from the McHenry man was provided by Santana-Rojas, according to a court document.

The document states that the McHenry man would have testified at Santana-Rojas’ trial and identified Santana-Rojas as his supplier of the approximately 9 ounces of cocaine that was sold to the undercover officer.

The man also would have testified that he agreed to “lure” Santana-Rojas to meet him at a McHenry restaurant on July 27 under the guise that Santana-Rojas would be paid $9,000 for the cocaine.

The meeting, captured on surveillance tape, shows Santana-Rojas arrive at the restaurant where he was then arrested.

A detective would have testified that authorities found a phone on Santana-Rojas used for texting and calling to arrange the meet up, according to the court records.

However, the document also states that Santana-Rojas and his vehicle were searched and neither money nor narcotics were found.

The document further states that the conversations found on Santana-Rojas’ phone arranging the meet up “had no direct reference to picking up money or a narcotics transaction.”

The McHenry man was not charged in this alleged crime, according to court records.

Santana-Rojas was held in the county jail since the day of his arrest last year until he was released under the SAFE-T Act provisions on Sept. 27. At that time he was ordered to surrender his passport.

On Friday, Cowlin ordered that Santana-Rojas’ passport be returned to him.