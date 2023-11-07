Huntley, Marengo, McHenry win boys bowling duals: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 6

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,512, Johnsburg 3,376: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Matthew Fishman bowled a match-high 709 series for the Red Raiders in a season-opening dual win against the Skyhawks on Monday.

Fishman had games of 256, 274 and 179. Austin Tenglin had a 628 series for Huntley, and Landen Conforti added a 578. Tenglin had a high game of 239.

Johnsburg was led by Aidan Schwichow with a 675 series and a high game of 265. Evan Dyal had a 600 series and Henry Ray had a 574.

Marengo 3,295, Harvard 3,238: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Cody Stallings had a match-high 672 series for the Indians in a dual victory over the Hornets.

Stallings had games of 203, 257 and 212. Justin Fluger had a 621 series for Marengo, and Hunter Pankow had a 574.

Logan Garafol had a 645 series to pace Harvard, including a match-high game of 277. Dominick Santiago had a 620 series and Keon Wanland added a 603.

McHenry 3,252, Burlington Central 2,656: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Lee McClellan rolled the match-high series (691) and game (264) for the Warriors in a dual win against the Rockets.

River Glab had a 571 series and a high game of 233 for McHenry, and Austin Kleimann had a 538 series.

Central’s Gavyn Gonzalez set a program record with a 604 series, including a high game of 223.