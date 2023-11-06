Island Lake man gets 25 years in prison for sexual assault of 2 children he met on Snapchat

An Island Lake man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two children he met last year through a social media platform, according to court records and a news release from McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally.

Ernesto Reynosa-Vasayez, 35, pleaded guilty Friday to predatory criminal sexual assault of a 12-year-old child and criminal sexual assault of a 14-year-old child, according to the news release.

Reynosa-Vasayez befriended and solicited photographs of both children via Snapchat prior to driving to meet and assaulting them, according to court records.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault with force, traveling to meet a minor, grooming and sexual exploitation were dismissed, court records show.

Reynosa-Vasayez is required to serve 85% of his sentence and will receive credit for almost 500 days spent in custody of the McHenry County jail since his arrest on June 24, 2022.

After he’s released from prison, will be on mandatory supervised release for three years to life and must register as a sex offender for life.

At the end of his prison term, he also will be evaluated to determine if he is a sexually violent person, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.