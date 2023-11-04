Guest column: How to get the most out of a parent-teacher conference

The first quarter of the school year is ending, and parent-teacher conferences will be soon.

The Illinois School Visitation Rights Act supports many employees’ right to attend parent-teacher conferences unpaid and without disciplinary penalty at work. Details on the law and the employees who qualify can be found on the Illinois Department of Labor website at labor.illinois.gov.

Parent-teacher conferences are a great time to establish relationships with your children’s teachers and school. Parent involvement organizations may have tables present during the conferences to get you acquainted with their missions and meetings dates.

Student involvement in the conference is usually welcomed and in some districts the norm. Both parties should have a positive conference by minimizing surprises and working together to create supportive steps and actions on behalf of the student.

If there are elevated concerns from either side, then it is best to communicate those prior to the conference and set a specific meeting time outside of conferences. Conference times run on a tight schedule. Please understand the amount of time for your talk with the teacher and stick to the end time.

By the end of the first quarter, a teacher should have academic information about your student to show you or discuss. The academic habits of your student in his/her class have emerged.

Students portray differently in different classes. If your student is struggling, then please ask the teacher for suggestions. Many struggles, but not all, come from educational habits. The teacher will be able to tell you the nature of the struggle, whether it be content level, educational habits or other.

Inevitably, there will be units if not classes that your student doesn’t like or says are boring. For some students it’s a day here and there, but others really dig in and put on the brakes toward a certain class. The younger the child, the fewer options of classes there are available.

This is a good time to teach your child to advocate for themselves. Perhaps they first listen to you speak with the teacher. Then, move on to speaking to the teacher together. Finally, after the comfort level has risen, maybe the student can start speaking to the teacher on their own.

The teacher will have great suggestions for support at home. The amount of time to promote reading and working on assignments is usually discussed.

Reading to children beginning at birth is a great and necessary family activity. Reading at home progresses into a fabulous bedtime routine and, finally, an individual activity in middle school. The importance of a routine and consistent bedtime will do wonders for academic performance.

The end of the first quarter is a great time to audit your evening routines. If electronics are keeping your child up later or interfering with scholastic performance, remove them from bedrooms and install an alarm clock.

A well-rested student who has the appropriate amount of time in the morning to wake up and eat breakfast is the No. 1 thing a parent can facilitate to contribute to a successful school day.

Diana Hartmann, Ed.S., is the McHenry County Regional Office of Education Superintendent of Schools.