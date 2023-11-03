Woman gets probation in concealment of Richmond man’s death: ‘Justice was not served,’ relative says

A Richmond woman, who like her mother, admitted to concealing the death of a man in April 2022, was sentenced Thursday to 30 months of felony probation, 200 hours of public service and jail time.

In May, Mikalah Marie Stoen, 26, entered into a plea of guilty to concealing the death of a person, a Class 4 felony.

“It appeared Alex was literally left for dead.” — McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis

A Class 4 felony can carry a sentencing range up to three years in prison but also is probational.

Stoen’s mother, Theresa Stoen, 44, of Genoa City, Wisconsin, entered into the same plea deal and was sentenced in July to three years in prison. She is required to serve 50% of her term and is housed in Logan Correctional Center, according to the Illinois Department Of Corrections.

Theresa Stoen, who had worked as a CNA, currently is appealing her sentence, according to court records.

In court Thursday, family members of the victim in the case, Alexander Oleston, 32, again tearfully read impact statements and asked why Mikalah Stoen did not call 911 for help when Oleston fell ill and became unresponsive in her apartment.

Mikalah Marie Stoen, left, and Theresa Marie Stoen (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

They asked why she instead called her mother, who then helped her wrap Oleston’s body in a blanket, carry him to her car and leave him on the side of the road.

Oleston’s body was found in tall grass in the North Branch Conservation Area in Richmond, according to the indictment.

The women have maintained that they believed Oleston was dead when they left his body. However, it remains unclear if he was still alive at that time and what killed him.

Oleston’s mother, Melissa Square, said the pain of losing her son is “unbearable.” Her life and the lives of her family, including Oleston’s three young children, has “changed forever.”

“I cry every day,” she said as she wept. “I can’t sleep. I can’t breathe.”

She asked why Stoen dropped her son ”on the side of the road like a piece of trash.”

“I have to wonder what kind of a person would do that,” Square said. “You let him die. He was trying to survive and all you cared about was yourself.”

She described her son as “caring” and “generous” and said he “was raised in a good home. We are good people.”

Her husband, Calvin Square, said that although he came Olseston’s life when Oleston was 2, he considered Oleston his son.

“My heart is broken and hurting for my son,” he said. “No parent should have to bury his child. He was not my stepson; he was my son. I was the only father he knew. [His death] could have been avoided. ... He was dumped like trash.”

The Squares questioned what Stoen may have given to Oleston and why, instead of calling 911, she called her mother. They also questioned whether their son was even dead when they left him.

Since turning herself in, about two days later, she has told authorities that she and Oleston were smoking marijuana when he became ill and then fell unconscious in her bathroom. She was afraid to call police because she had pending “weed” charges against her, she has said.

At her mother’s direction, she performed CPR and gave him naloxone, but he did not regain consciousness, she has said.

His family said he did not do heroin and could not understand why she would give him the opioid overdose-reversing medicine.

The McHenry County Conservation District police began investigating after Oleston was found dead on the morning of April 29, 2022, according to a news release issued by district police at the time.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office and the district identified the man as Oleston. He had “no signs of apparent injury,” according to the conservation district’s news release at the time.

On Thursday, McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis said his body had scrapes on it indicating he had been dragged by his feet to where he was found. He also was wearing a blue jacket and a broken rosary around his neck, she said.

“It appeared Alex was literally left for dead,” Davis said. “There are many unanswered questions that only Mikalah knows the answers to. It’s a sad story. It’s a sad story for everyone in this courtroom.”

Stoen, who now has an 8-week-old baby, also spoke and tearfully said she is taking “full responsibility” for her actions.

“I find it hard to forgive myself,” she said adding that she knows what she did was “wrong, shameful and inexcusable.”

“Alex didn’t deserve to be treated that way,” Stoen said.

At one point she turned to the family and said, “I am deeply sorry for your loss. Alex was a nice man, very kind, very helpful. It was shameful and wrong of me. I am very apologetic. I have deep sorrow. He is in my prayers every night.”

In handing down her sentence Davis said she considered many factors, including Stoen’s character and attitude when in court. Davis said she believed Stoen did not contemplate her conduct would have had such consequences. She also said she believed her actions – not calling 911, wrapping him in a blanket and leaving him in a field – were “induced” by her mother.

Davis also noted Stoen now has a child whom she is breastfeeding, so the judge stayed her 180 days of jail time, requiring Stoen to report to the jail in April. She is required to serve half of her sentence.

As the judge was reading the sentence, Oleston’s family members were emotional and walked out of the courtroom before she was done.

Later Thursday night, Calvin Square wrote in a message, “Justice was not served today.”

“My family is so disappointed by the judge’s decision,” Square said. “[Mikalah Marie Stoen] was more accountable than her mother, yet her mother is in prison and she walks free. Our hearts are broken and we are very discouraged by the [sentencing] today. Not knowing the truth is the worst part.”