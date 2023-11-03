McHenry County homicide survivors group resumes meetings

In an effort to provide solace and understanding to those who have lost loved ones to criminal acts, the Homicide Survivors Group has recently resumed its meetings. The support group emphasizes the personal journey through grief, ensuring a compassionate space where participants can find understanding and solidarity from others who have endured similar traumatic experiences.

The group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at 620 Dakota Street in Crystal Lake.

Grieving the loss of a loved one to a criminal act can be an isolating and overwhelming process. The Homicide Survivors Group offers a free and community-driven platform for survivors to share their stories, emotions and struggles, while fostering an atmosphere of empathy and healing.

The Homicide Survivors Group is open to all members of the community, and participation is free. It is a place for survivors to find comfort in the presence of others who have walked similar paths, offering the support and connection needed during this difficult time.

For more information, contact Kelly Gallagher, a victim advocate in the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office, at 815-334-4159 or kmgallagher@mchenrycountyil.gov.