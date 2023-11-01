McHenry tiny shop applications due Nov. 1 for 2024 program

Store owner Kristina Dillard along with husband, Nick, hang the sign for their tiny shop, Sub Urban Design, during the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes in downtown McHenry on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

For its first year, the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes - also know as the tiny shops - had 17 vendors vying for 10 spaces.

Applications for a new round of vendors who hope to use the shops as a business incubator for the 2024 season are due Wednesday.

The city of McHenry and the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, began construction of the Riverwalk Shoppes on March 20, with the first walls going up on May 1. They opened for business on July 21.

According to the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes vendor information page on the Chamber of Commerce website, the storefronts are a “retail incubator program crated to provide a low-risk, high-support environment for small businesses and emerging brands.”

Those businesses selected for the 2024 season will be notified in late 2023. Once selected, vendors then participate in educational workshops until the season opens on May 3.

The current vendors will remain open weekends through the end of December, program manager Amy Humbracht said.