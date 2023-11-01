November 01, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Halloween fog machine causes evacuation of McHenry County courthouse

By Claire O'Brien
The McHenry County courthouse in Woodstock.

McHenry County courthouse. (Matthew Apgar)

A Halloween treat at the McHenry County courthouse turned into a Halloween trick when the building had to be evacuated Tuesday morning.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the cause of a fire alarm Tuesday at the courthouse was a fog machine that had been brought into the building to mark the spooky holiday.

The Woodstock Fire-Rescue District responded to a fire alarm at the McHenry County Government Center shortly at 8 a.m.

“Firefighters quickly deemed the alarm was accidentally activated and normal operations were allowed to resume in the building shortly after,” said Alex Vucha, a communications specialist for the district, who confirmed that it was “Halloween decorations” that triggered the alarm.