Local author, painter to hold Ghost Stories: Yours and Ours on Halloween

Local author Rich Rostron and Rodney Paglialong of Wall-Pro Painting Services will share ghost stories while inviting others to share theirs during Ghost Stories: Yours and Ours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween at Ethereal Confections, 140 Cass Street in Woodstock.

Attendees can sign up for a chance to win prizes. Small treats will be given to children and all ghost stories will be appropriate for any age.

Rostron’s novel “The Burning Sea of Iron Bottom Bay” is available for purchase at Little Bow Peep’s Shop, Read Between the Lynes and MD Trains on Woodstock Square. It is also available at Kim & Patty’s Cafe in McHenry and online via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online booksellers.