Need a Halloween costume? Have an old one you don’t want? The Woodstock Public Library has you covered

Visitors to the Woodstock Public Library might notice a coat rack with Halloween costumes not too far from the door.

That’s the costume exchange, which Assistant Director Martha Hansen said is running through the entire month of October, but also for a few days in November afterward.

“We can store them until next year,” Hansen said.

People can take costumes or bring in old ones they no longer want. Hansen said the Friends of the Library came up with the idea of a costume exchange last year, as they were thinking of ways to help the library better serve the Woodstock community.

“We’re really blessed to have a terrific Friends organization,” Hansen said.

Hansen added that the costume exchange is “just past our front desk” and often, kids will see it and realize that Halloween is coming up.

Apart from solidifying that Halloween is here, Hansen said the Woodstock community has been supportive of the exchange.

“We’ve had some really good feedback,” Hansen said.