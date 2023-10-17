Guest column: World Trauma Day today spotlights trauma-informed care

Imagine it’s Monday. You’re 8 years old, in third grade, and trying to grasp the concept of fractions. You finally found clean clothes and managed to get out of the house and onto the bus on your own.

Your math book is at your mother’s house because your father forgot to grab it when he picked you up for the weekend, and your mom was too depressed to bring it to you.

You were supposed to have the school supplies you needed, but the family finances are tangled up in their divorce proceedings, and all you can think about is that time your dad slapped your mom across the face while they were arguing.

This is the price of trauma, and it’s only the beginning.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, we observe World Trauma Day to remind us that trauma, an experience that affects our minds and bodies, can be devastating.

Traumatized kids may find it hard to pay attention in class. They can easily get mad and appear mean. They have trouble controlling their emotions and might shout or cry for no reason.

Even when they grow up, they will still have trouble focusing, trusting others, and feeling good about themselves.

When we encounter someone with a visible injury like a broken leg, we recognize their impairment and go out of our way to assist, holding a door open or helping with packages.

The scars of trauma remain concealed, and it’s difficult to empathize when someone appears angry or out of control. In these moments, kindness and understanding can be more helpful in resolving the situation and allowing the person to be heard.

Our knowledge about trauma is rapidly expanding, shedding light on the stigma that often accompanies our responses to traumatic experiences. A pivotal point came in May 1998, when the American Journal of Preventative Medicine published the original Adverse Childhood Experiences study, performed in San Diego, with a largely upper-middle-class population.

This research unveiled the prevalence of trauma and its far-reaching consequences.

Two-thirds of us have faced adverse childhood experiences, with a psychological toll and physical health consequences, including heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity, diabetes and premature death.

ACEs are the primary cause of health and social problems in our nation. Eliminating adverse childhood experiences could result in a reduction of depression rates by more than half; a two-thirds decrease in alcoholism; and a three-quarters reduction in suicide, IV drug use and domestic violence.

Although this possibility is remote at best, small steps will return large results.

A trauma-informed approach, based on the premise that beneath every behavior lies a feeling and beneath every feeling lies a need, has emerged as a beacon of hope. By addressing the underlying needs instead of focusing solely on behavior, we can begin to tackle the root causes of problems rather than merely treating their symptoms.

In 2020, McHenry County announced a trauma-informed initiative, and this year, the Mental Health Board is hosting a daylong training event in honor of World Trauma Day.

On offer is a monthly virtual trauma-informed approach training available for streaming.

The Mental Health Board has assembled a dedicated trauma-informed change team with individuals from community agencies who provide trauma-informed care to their clients, staff and the community.

Trauma touches us all. The beauty of a trauma-informed approach is that it can be embraced by anyone. Small acts of kindness yield immense benefits, reminding us that focusing on someone’s needs rather than reacting to their behaviors paves the way for a kinder, gentler world.

For more information on this training, and the MCHELP app to assist with the resources to support mental health, visit the McHenry County Mental Health Board on the web at mc708.org or call 815-455-2828.

Gary Rukin, a licensed professional counselor, serves as the trauma-informed coordinator for the McHenry County Mental Health Board. In 2008, Rukin completed his master’s degree in community counseling and worked for more than 10 years as the intake coordinator for Thresholds in McHenry County. He lives in Algonquin.