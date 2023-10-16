Ex-Richmond-Burton High teacher, track coach on trial again for allegedly touching student inappropriately

Richmond-Burton High School teacher Ryan Carlson, inset, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, with two counts of battery and disorderly conduct. (Northwest Herald file/Inset Provided by Richmond Police Department)

A second trial began Monday for a former Richmond-Burton High School teacher and track coach accused of inappropriately touching a student in 2022.

Ryan Carlson, 48, of Hebron is charged with one count of battery, a Class A criminal misdemeanor.

Carlson is accused of touching a sophomore’s buttocks over her clothes on Sept. 21, 2022, as she was walking from her desk to a lab station in a classroom.

The girl took the stand Monday and detailed what allegedly occurred, saying that it made her “very uncomfortable” and that she “wasn’t expecting that.”

Afterward, she reported the alleged incident to a friend and a relative. The following day she reported it to school administrators and five days later was interviewed by a counselor at the McHenry County Children’s Advocacy Center.

The girl testified that she wasn’t sure sure anyone saw the alleged incident.

But a classmate also testified and said he saw “out of the corner of my eye” Carlson touch the girl on her lower waist above the buttocks area.

During opening statements, Carlson’s attorney, Patrick Walsh, said the girl gave inconsistent accounts, and he later played a recording of a CAC interview where the girl said she “always had a problem” with Carlson.

In August, Carlson was found not guilty on separate charges of battery and disorderly conduct. This case involved another student eight months prior to the incident he is on trial for this week.

He was accused in the prior case of acting criminally when he opened a student’s flannel shirt and and commented on the gray sweats she was wearing underneath.

The 30-second interaction, caught on video, occurred in a hallway at the high school at about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 14, 2022.

In announcing his verdict in that case, McHenry County Judge Mark Gerhardt, who also is hearing this week’s case, noted that none of the teachers or students walking by appeared to be disturbed or alarmed.

Gerhardt also said he took into account witness testimony and the girl’s statements during the investigation where she gave varying details.

Carlson’s second trial is expected to wrap up Monday afternoon. It’s a bench trial, meaning Gerhardt, rather than a jury, will decide the verdict, as he did at Carlson’s first trial.

Carlson resigned from his position at Richmond-Burton District 157.