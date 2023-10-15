Women volunteers come together to build homes in McHenry for those in need

Habitat for Humanity volunteers Pam Spain and Melissa Wagner work on constructing the interior of a home in McHenry. (Michelle Meyer)

Two homes under construction in McHenry may be a normal sight. But a look inside would reveal about 12 volunteers – all women – working on the interior construction of the homes.

The sound of power tools buzzed through the homes while music by Madonna and Stevie Nicks played in the background.

The Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County Women Build is an annual event that gathers women volunteers to help build homes and future stability for families in need.

Volunteers do not need any experience in carpentry or construction to participate, Habitat for Humanity construction project manager Julie Claeys said. Construction managers and “Blue Hat Corps” volunteers teach skills and ensure everyone is safe and comfortable, she said.

“We are able to push ladies out of their comfort zone and give them the ability to learn new tasks,” she said.

The Blue Hat Corps is a group of “expert” volunteers who accomplished at least 100 volunteer hours with Habitat for Humanity, Claeys said. Volunteer Pam Spain graduated with the blue hat the day of the Women Build event.

“It feels outstanding,” Spain said. “There’s not many women who have the blue hat.”

Volunteer Susan Stoltze said building the homes with all women is empowering. Volunteering helped her realize a passion for carpentry and working with wood.

“I would have loved to be a carpenter,” she said.

Both of the homes – one with three bedrooms and one with two – have garages and are about 1,200 square feet.

Homes usually take about seven to eight months to build, since volunteers are usually helping two days a week. The two homes in McHenry are expected to be finished in February, Claeys said.

Habitat for Humanity assists the new homeowners with affordable mortgages, financial literacy courses and tips on how to maintain the home, Habitat for Humanity volunteer coordinator Dorian Hare said.

“We’re not just going to plop them into a home and walk away,” she said.

Claeys said the goal is to set people up for long-term success. She personally felt the struggle of saving for a home while being a single mom in McHenry County.

“A lot of people don’t realize that McHenry County is experiencing a housing crisis,” Hare said. “Everywhere has a housing crisis. The smartest way to help is locally.”

Families made up about 42% of the county’s homeless population in 2019, according to data from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

Habitat for Humanity is currently in the process of determining which families will occupy the homes, Hare said. Families will be able to pick out some design choices such as flooring and cabinet colors.

“We try to give a little autonomy since they are the ones actually living in the home,” Hare said.

Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County has a goal to raise $10,000 by the end of October for future home-building projects. It currently has raised about 30% of that goal, Hare said.

For women who volunteer, “it’s great to be able to drive by and say, ‘I helped build that house,’ ” Hare said.