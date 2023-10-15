Care4 Breast Cancer 5K will raise funds and awareness about early detection for the 23rd year

Participants of a previous Care4 Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk begin the race in Woodstock. The event will be held this year on Oct. 22. (Michelle LaVigne)

Sue Rose was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Her colleagues created a team to participate in the Care4 Breast Cancer 5K to support her.

“I was not able to walk it because I just had my surgery four days earlier,” she said. “But I was dressed in pink with my race shirt on and stuck around until they got back.”

Rose has been participating in the 5K ever since.

The 23rd annual Care4 Breast Cancer 5K run/walk fundraiser takes place on Oct. 22 at Woodstock North High School. The event supports Crystal Lake-based Family Health Partnership Clinic, which provides health care to uninsured people in McHenry County.

The clinic mainly relies on community funding and donations, since it doesn’t receive any government funding through Medicaid or Medicare, nor does it accept private insurance.

“When we started, there was no place in the county where people … could go for affordable or free mammograms if they didn’t have insurance,” Family Health Partnership Clinic Executive Director Suzanne Hoban said.

The clinic focuses on education and outreach for those who are not aware of the services or of the importance of early detection for breast cancer.

“There’s still a lot of people that fall through the cracks,” Hoban said.

Rose said the early detection through a mammogram saved her life. Her tumor was deep in her chest, so she would not have been able to feel it through a self examination.

“If I had not had a mammogram, I shudder to think about what would have happened,” she said.

Rose has a family history of breast cancer, losing both of her grandmothers to it. Her mother and aunt also are survivors.

“The treatment options have changed so much that now if it’s caught early, we have a chance,” Rose said.

Rose recently retired after working over 25 years at the McHenry County Housing Authority. Through her work, Rose was able to connect with vulnerable populations, like those experiencing homelessness and those without health insurance, and refer people to the clinic who otherwise would not have received care.

“I have referred hundreds of people over to the Family Health Partnership Clinic,” Rose said. “I feel very strongly about their mission and how well they help people.”

Hoban said she has seen an increase in diagnoses this year. Delays in annual check-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic may be a reason, she said.

“Our numbers are way up this year,” Hoban said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows a drop of more than 30,000 new diagnoses from 2019 to 2020, with 2020 being the most recent data provided. The numbers could reflect the decreased number of people testing for breast cancer during the lockdown.

Hoban wants to increase awareness that men also get breast cancer. The American Cancer Society predicts about 2,800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

“We have a wonderful male advocate for male breast cancer who comes every year and runs with no shirt on so that people understand that this is also a cancer that can affect men,” Hoban said.

The 5K brought in almost 1,600 participants last year, and Hoban expects to have at least that many participants this year.

“There’s much more motivation and people are holding each other accountable for getting their mammograms,” she said.

Hoban said one of her favorite parts of the event is seeing the survivors completing the walk.

“Last year we had several people in wheelchairs who got up and walked across the finish line,” she said. “That is really, incredibly inspiring.”

Anyone can participate in the Care4 Breast Cancer 5K or donate to support the event. For more information and to register, visit care4breastcancer.org.