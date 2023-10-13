AJ Freund death: Verdict coming this afternoon for 2 DCFS workers charged after murder of Crystal Lake boy

Prayer cards for AJ Freund, 5, sit on a table next to the visitor guestbook May 3, 2019, during a memorial service at Davenport Funeral Home in Crystal Lake. (Northwest Herald file photo)

Two former DCFS workers who were charged after the murder of Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund will find out Friday afternoon if they will be held criminally liable for failures leading up to the 5-year-old’s death.

The rare criminal prosecution of employees of Illinois’ child welfare agency, the Department of Children and Family Services, went to trial last month and resumed with closing arguments Friday morning – a day before what would have been AJ’s 10th birthday – after a multi-week break.

McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally charged former child protection specialist Carlos Acosta, 57, of Woodstock, and his former supervisor Andrew Polovin, 51, of Island Lake, with endangering the life of a child and health of a minor, Class 3 felonies, and reckless conduct, a Class 4 felony. Acosta was also serving on the McHenry County Board at the time AJ died in 2019.

AJ’s His parents, JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr., eventually pleaded guilty in the boy’s beating death and the concealment and burial of his body in a Woodstock field. They’re both now serving long prison terms.

Crystal Lake Police officer Kimberley Shipbaugh testifies during the trial for the former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services employees Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin, before Lake County Judge George Strickland on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the McHenry County courthouse. Acosta, 57, of Woodstock, and Polovin, 51, of Island Lake, each are charged with two counts of endangering the life of a child and health of a minor, Class 3 felonies, and one count of reckless conduct, a Class 4 felony, related to their handling of the AJ Freund case. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

But prosecutors have argued that AJ’s life could have been spared had DCFS officials taken proper protective measures when, months before his death, an emergency 911 call was made on his behalf when he was found to have large bruises and other injuries. A police officer also testified to the “filthy” conditions in the family’s home, where the kitchen flooring was torn up, the ceiling was falling in and there was a strong smell of feces and urine, as well as dog feces and urine visible on the floor.

Defense attorneys for Acosta and Polovin have argued that the DCFS office was understaffed, causing high caseloads for overworked employees, and that they shouldn’t be criminally penalized for events they could not predict or control.

“Hindsight is 20/20,” Acosta’s attorney Jamie Wombacher said during her opening statements.

Defense attorneys chose to call no witnesses after the prosecution rested their case last month. Judge George Strickland was brought in from Lake County to oversee the trial. Polovin and Acosta declined their right to a jury trial, so Strickland will decide the verdict.

Just four months after AJ was found with the bruises, Cunningham beat AJ and made him stand in a freezing shower. The child died and his father Andrew Freund Sr. concealed his body in the basement of their home at for about three days before burying him in a shallow grave in a field near power lines in Woodstock, according to courtroom testimony.

Cunningham is serving 35 years for first-degree murder in AJ’s killing, while Freund Sr. received a 30-year sentence after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, concealment of a homicide and aggravated battery of a child.

If convicted on the most serious Class 3 felony Acosta and Polovin could face between two and five years in prison and fines of up to $25,000. The conviction also is probational.