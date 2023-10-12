Crystal Lake police investigate burglary at laundromat

Police released this surveillance image of the person suspected of Burglary suspect from a robbery at Rub a Dub Dubs Laundromat in Crystal Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Police Department)

Crystal Lake police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a laundromat and stole “an unknown amount of money” early Wednesday morning.

A man broke into Rub a Dub Dubs Laundromat, located at 35 Berkshire Drive, and set off an alarm about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, Crystal Lake Police found that a change machine broken into and an unknown amount of money stolen from it, according to a news release.

A suspect was captured on camera and is described as being about 5-foot 6-inches to 5-foot 9-inches tall and having a “stocky build.”

Crystal Lake authorities are requesting anyone who may have information to contact the police department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.