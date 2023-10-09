Explosion in Woodstock following gas leak; at least one house has been destroyed and others damaged

An explosion in Woodstock on Monday afternoon that shook buildings and caused a loud boom the reverberated through town has seriously damaged at least one house near downtown was preceded by a gas leak in the area.

The house along Lincoln Avenue has been decimated, with just a burning pile of rubble remaining following the blast that occurred around 2:30 p.m.

There’s been no immediate word on injuries or casualties.

The explosion could be heard on the city square, which became filled with smoke billowing from nearby structures.

Prior to the explosion, the Woodstock Fire and Rescue Department had reported that the area of Tryon Street between Washington and Judd streets was closed because of a “natural gas leak in the roadway.”

Firefighters battle a house fire in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Woodstock Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, after an explosion following a suspected gas leak in the area. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

City Manager Roscoe Stelford sent an email to other city officials at just before 3 p.m. saying one home was “decimat[ed]” and reporting that a garage was on fire on the north of Judd Street.

Nicor Gas released a statement Monday evening that didn’t address the earlier gas leak or any potential cause of the explosion. The statement read: “The safety of the public and every family we serve is our No. 1 value. Nicor Gas crews are on site working with first responders to safely secure the area and to assist local authorities with their investigation of this incident.”

The gas company later released an update saying that a “third party conducting work unrelated to Nicor Gas damaged a natural gas pipeline in the 200 block of Tryon Street.”

The statement didn’t name the third party but said Nicor personnel were on the scene “working with first responders to safety secure the area and to assist local authorities with their investigation.”

Later Monday evening, residents who were evacuated from their homes were awaiting word when they could return.

St. Mary Catholic Church and School at the corner of Tryon and Lincoln Avenue was evacuated during the earlier gas leak, and people in surrounding homes were advised to shelter in place, but a wider area apparently was evacuated following the explosion.

St. Mary School announced on its Facebook page that Tuesday classes have been canceled because of the explosion “for the safety of our students.”

“Please keep the neighborhood families, all emergency workers, and the school building in your prayers,” the post read.

School was not in session Monday because of Columbus Day.

Firefighters next to a pile of ruble in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Woodstock Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, after an explosion following a suspected gas leak in the area. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Julie Shoffner, who lives around the block from the house that exploded, said she took a walk near the house at about 1:15 p.m., smelled a “very strong odor of gas” and saw police, fire crews and other workers looking for the gas leak.

At about 2:30 p.m. “my whole house shook,” she said.

Shoffner said police were telling people to leave the area so she walked with her dog to a friend’s house a few blocks farther away.

