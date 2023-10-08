One transported to hospital after motorcycle crash Saturday night in Woodstock

One person was flown by air ambulance to a hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday, a Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman said.

Emergency responders were called about 8:41 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of Dean Street in unincorporated Woodstock, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

When they arrived on-scene, paramedics found the damaged motorcycle and its adult male driver, who reportedly was in and out of consciousness, in a ditch. A medical helicopter was requested and landed at the Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital helipad before taking the driver to Rockford’s Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.