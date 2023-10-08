McHenry County felony report for week of Sept. 24-Sept. 30, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Sept. 24 through Sept. 30, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

Devin T. Hines, 24, of the 300 block of Point Court, Algonquin, was charged Sept. 28 with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of 0.4 grams of cocaine.

Crystal Lake

Chizoba G. Egbunike, 44, of the 1900 block of Cobblestone Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Sept. 28 with aggravated battery to a person age 60 or older and domestic battery.

Harvard

Manuel D. Montiel-Herrera, 21, of the 300 block of East Jackson Street, Belvidere, was charged Sept. 24 with possession of 2 grams of cocaine.

Ionel Tomescu, 30, of the 7700 block of North Grant Avenue, Elmwood Park, was charged Sept. 25 with retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Miclescu Lovenza, 26, of the 7700 block of North Grant Avenue, Elmwood Park, was charged Sept. 25 with retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Darren M. Long, 20, of the 700 block of Colony Trail, McHenry, was charged Sept. 27 with residential burglary, theft of property worth more than $500 and violating an order of protection.

Hebron

Lucille Smentek, 65, of the 10200 block of Brigham Trail, Hebron, was charged Sept. 26 with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Johnsburg

Mindy L. Jensen, 37, of the 200 block of South Blaine Avenue, Bradley, was charged Sept. 24 with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Lakewood

Eli B. Fecarotta, 18, of the 1300 block of Fountain Green Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Sept. 28 with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.

McHenry

Kevin G. Cortes, 20, of the 100 block of East Todd Avenue, Woodstock, was charged Sept. 26 with indecent solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child and distributing harmful material to a minor.

Spring Grove

Alexander J. Iwanicki, 24, of the 1200 block of East Komar Lane, Round Lake Beach, was charged Sept. 29 with possession of any amount of cocaine, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving with no registration and operating a vehicle while registration is suspended for lack of insurance.

David Gogelia, 44, of the 4000 block of Triumvera Drive, Glenview, was charged Sept. 30 with possession of any amount of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.