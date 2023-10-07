Richmond’s growth brings ‘happy’ problem: There’s not enough parking

With more businesses and restaurants, and now a special event venue downtown, parking is becoming an issue for Richmond.

“I am happy for this problem. There has to be a way to tweak it to make it better,” Village President Toni Wardanian said of the lack of parking. “In the world of problems, it is lower on the scale, but it is a good problem.”

The need for more parking has been on Richmond’s radar for several years, Wardanian said. The city bought land next to its one downtown parking lot two years ago to add more spots.

If the weather cooperates, that new lot is set for asphalt next week and striping shortly after that, she said.

But it’s unknown whether the new lot will solve some of the complaints.

The Village Board held a special meeting Sept. 14 to discuss the possibility of putting metered spots in the downtown parking lot. That idea was nixed by business owners and residents, Wardanian said.

Since that meeting, she and village staff have looked at other suggested solutions including the village paying for a valet service Friday and Saturday nights only. She reported back to the board at its regular meeting Thursday night about those ideas.

A valet service quoted $1,500 a weekend for just two nights. That number is just not in Richmond’s budget, Wardanian said.

Another idea is erecting signs that limit parking in some downtown spots to two hours.

“It would increase turnover and [cause] employees to not park in those spots,” Wardanian said.

But enforcement would be on the honor system.

“Are we going to have a police officer out ticketing? No. It is an impossibility,” she said. “We are not going to hire a meter maid to go ahead and watch that. We are hoping people self-police themselves.”

Katie Anderson of Anderson’s Candy Shop said Richmond’s growth is exciting, but growing pains such as parking complaints come with that.

“The village needs a plan so that our downtown residents, shop employees and all of our patrons are not battling every weekend for parking. We want to encourage growth, not choke each other out,” Anderson said.

Trustee Ron Kay said he went through the business district to count parking spaces and found 197 on Broadway, George, East, Mill and West streets. When the new lot opens, there will be 251.

Some of the spots are not striped, and others could be re-striped to put in more spots, Kay said.

Parking also is available on Route 12 – Richmond’s Main Street – but drivers tend not to realize that because the spots don’t have signs or stripes. Since the September meeting when that was brought up, Trustee Adam Metz said, people are now parking there.

Better signage will go a long way to helping Richmond, along with planning, Anderson said.

“The village has the opportunity now to pause and plan before the next wave of growth hits,” she said. “We want Richmond to remain a welcoming and easily navigable community. But we need a master plan to consider what is and what will come to ensure that.”

The Village Board will continue to take ideas and suggestions for solving the parking issue, and will come up with a plan in public sessions before any ordinances are on a meeting agenda, Wardanian said.

“We want your input, and we want to hear what you have to say,” she said. “It is the business and the residents who are going to have to live with it.”