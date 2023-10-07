Fire in McHenry leaves home uninhabitable

The McHenry Fire Department put out a fire Saturday at a home in the 800 block of West Southside Avenue in unincorporated McHenry Township.

Firefighters arrived about 2 p.m. and found smoke coming from the eaves, according to a news release from the department. The fire was contained to the attic.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes, according to the release. Residents were out of the house before firefighters arrived, but nobody was injured in the fire.

The house is uninhabitable, according to the release, and a damage estimate wasn’t available. The fire is being investigated.