Six people were transported to hospitals after a 2-vehicle car crash Saturday in the 5900 block of Spring Grove Road in unincorporated McHenry.

The McHenry Fire Department confirmed four people were transported by ambulance to Northwestern McHenry Hospital.

Two others were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, one by helicopter and one by ambulance.

The Fire Department said the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.