Visitation set for McHenry couple killed in boat crash

A memorial visitation is planned for Sunday in Crystal Lake for Tim and Julie Mertins a week after the McHenry couple was killed in a boat crash along the Fox River on Sept. 30.

The married couple was identified by authorities earlier this week after a speeding boat crashed into the riverbank, flipped over and landed near a house in the 600 block of Country Club Drive near McHenry.

Tim Mertins, 62, was identified Monday by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. He was flown to Adovcate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. He died of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, the coroner’s office determined.

Julie Mertins, 61, was killed at the scene, officials said. She also died of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said.

The couple lived on the river just south of where the crash occurred and were longtime boating enthusiasts, friends said.

Illinois Conservation Police still are investigating the cause of the crash, officials said Friday.

Longtime friend Sandi Schober described the couple as “always kind-hearted, giving, hardworking people.”

An obituary for the couple said that they would have celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on Oct. 20.

Julie Mertins is described as selfless and devoted to her friends and family, while Tim Mertins loved to be outside and “meticulous” about his house, cars and boat, according to the obituary.

“If Tim was the captain, Julie was first mate, and they loved getting out on the water every chance they had,” according to the obituary.

Tim and Julie Mertins are survived by their two children, siblings, Julie’s father and “many” nieces and nephews, according to the obituary.

A memorial visitation is planned from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Davenport Family Funeral Homes in Crystal Lake, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave.