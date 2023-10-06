Harvard 19-year-old pleads guilty to attacking man with metal object after ‘traffic altercation’

A Harvard man has pleaded guilty to striking a man in the head with a metal object last year and was sentenced to two years of probation, according to documents and police.

Johnathan Aquino, 19, of the 300 block of South Ayer Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

The charge can carry a prison term of two to five years, mandatory supervised release up to six months and fines up to $25,000.

In exchange for entering into the negotiated plea Thursday, charges of mob action, criminal damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident were dismissed, according to court records in the McHenry County courthouse.

He also was sentenced to 180 days in jail which was stayed unless he violates conditions of his probation. He also was ordered to obtain an anger management evaluation and comply with all recommended courses of treatment; stay away from the victim; and abstain from alcohol, THC or illicit substances. He also must submit to drug and alcohol screens, according to the sentencing order.

He must pay $1,948 in fines and fees, according to the supplemental sentencing order.

On Feb. 28, 2022, police responded to a call in the parking lot of a Harvard apartment complex in the 1500 block of 9th Street regarding a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a laceration to his head, according to a news release from Harvard police.

The injury required the man to get sutures and staples, according to the indictment.

“It was reported a group of unknown males approached the victim after a traffic altercation and he was struck in the head with an unknown type object,” Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman said in the release.

After the altercation Aquino fled the parking lot in a 2004 Chevy Trax and struck the white Chevy Silverado owned by the victim. He then fled the scene without reporting the accident, according to police and the criminal complaint on file.