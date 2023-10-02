Woodstock fire injures resident and firefighter, leaves home uninhabitable

A fire that broke out in a Woodstock home early Monday morning left the structure and displaced nine people living there, including a man who was seriously injured.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries in the blaze, officials said.

According to a Woodstock Fire/Rescue District news release, a Woodstock police officer saw the fire and alerted people in the house on the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house at 5:10 a.m. and got the fire under control within 45 minutes, according to the news release. Seven neighboring fire departments responded to requests for aid during the fire.

An adult male who was critically injured was transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital from the scene by ground after a medical helicopter was unable to fly because of the weather, according to the release. A firefighter was transported to Northwestern Woodstock Hospital with minor injuries.

Preliminary investigations show the fire began on the back deck of the house and then spread to the attic, officials said. The cause of the fire still being investigated and a damage estimate was not available. The home got water and smoke damage and is uninhabitable until repairs are made. All nine residents of the home are receiving aid from the American Red Cross.