1 of 2 people killed in McHenry-area boat crash is identified

The McHenry man who died in a boat crash Saturday along the Fox River has been identified as Timothy Mertins, 62.

Mertins and another person died after their boat left the river and landed on top of them in a yard in the 600 block of Country Club Drive near McHenry at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities and witness accounts.

Authorities have said the two people who died were a married couple, but the woman’s name had not yet been released as of Monday afternoon.

Mertins had been taken from the scene of the crash by helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead in the operating room, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, which released his name Monday.

The woman who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The coroner’s office said Mertins died of blunt force injuries.

Police said the boat hit some decking on a The Illinois Conservation Police continue to investigate the crash.

Neighbors described harrowing scenes of trying to help remove the couple from underneath the boat.