Man accused of criminal sexual assault in Crystal Lake allowed pretrial release, returning to Kansas

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Crystal Lake residence while she was asleep on dates in February and October was allowed Tuesday to move back to his home in Kansas.

Keegan B. Glade, 24, of the 8700 block of Renner Boulevard, Lenexa, Kansas, was charged with criminal sexual assault/unable to give consent, a Class 1 felony, as well as criminal sexual abuse/unable to give consent, domestic battery/makes physical contact, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

A Class 1 felony is punishable by between four and 15 years in prison. The charge also is punishable.

Glade was accused of sexually abusing and assaulting a woman at 2 a.m. on Oct. 18 and at 3 a.m. on Feb. 27, while the woman was unable to understand or consent because she was asleep, according to the complaint.

McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis granted a motion Tuesday allowing Glade to move back to his home in Kansas and allow him to travel to Florida and Michigan.

Glade was taken into custody at the McHenry County jail on Monday and released pre-trial with conditions under provisions of the new SAFE-T Act.

He is restricted from having any contact with his alleged victim, must be present at all court hearings, surrender firearms and not violate any laws.

He is due back in court on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing.