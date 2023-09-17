Crystal Lake man sentenced to weekends in jail in plea deal

A Crystal Lake man will spend weekends in McHenry County jail over the next six months after a guilty plea to theft of $100,000 to $500,000, a McHenry County Judge ruled Wednesday.

Donovan Greene, 32, of the 6100 block of Sands Road, pleaded guilty to the single Class 1 felony charge Aug. 23.

According to his grant jury indictment, between Feb. 23, 2015, and Sept. 4, 2020, Greene executed a loan scheme using the names of the owners of AMS Store and Shred in Lake in the Hills, where he worked as the business’s accountant. According to the court documents, Green issued himself double paychecks.

The complaint also alleged that Greene stole $138,032 in cash from the business. He was arrested on a warrant on Dec. 22, 2021. His indictment also included charges of financial institution fraud and unlawful use of a credit card, which were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Judge Tiffany E. Davis sentenced Greene to spend 15 predetermined weekends in the jail, from 7 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday, from October 20 through April 14. He also was given 24 months of probation and must pay a fine of $2,618, according to court documents.