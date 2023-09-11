Fire damages McHenry home Sunday; no injuries reported

A McHenry house was deemed uninhabitable Sunday after a fire, according to officials from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called at 1:26 p.m. Sunday to the 4000 block of West Sussex Drive in McHenry. Upon arrival four minutes later, firefighters found the one-story home with heavy flames coming from the rear and attic of the house, according to a news release.

All of the occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived, according to the release, and the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

No firefighters or residents were injured, and no damage estimate was available.

Firefighters from the Crystal Lake, Cary, Round Lake, Lake Villa, Spring Grove and Wauconda fire departments aided in the response, officials said.