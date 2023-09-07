Nurse accused of going to work drunk at long-term care facility in Crystal Lake

A McHenry nurse faces felony charges accusing her of working at a Crystal Lake long-term care facility while intoxicated, according to McHenry County court records.

Angela Hutchison, 47, of the 1800 block of Parklane Avenue, is charged with two counts of criminal neglect of a long-term health care facility resident, Class 4 felonies, according to the indictment.

If convicted on a Class 4 felony, she could face one to three years in prison. The charge also is probational.

Hutchison pleaded not guilty on Sept. 1 to accusations that on June 11 she “criminally neglected the residents of Fair Oaks Health Care Center.”

The indictment alleges that she “performed acts that created a substantial likelihood that a resident’s life be endangered, health be injured, or pre-existing physical or mental condition to deteriorate, due to her level of intoxication while caring for residents.”

Hutchison was “terminated from employment immediately” after it was suspected she was intoxicated while on duty, Fair Oaks Administrator Noreen Zaio said in an email Thursday.

Her access to the facility was blocked and the police were called, Zaio said.

“The health and safety of our residents and patients have been and will always be our top priorities,” Zaio said. “We have zero tolerance for anyone who comes to our facility under the influence.”

Fair Oaks Health Care Center, located at 471 W. Terra Cotta Ave., provides short-term respite care, inpatient or outpatient rehab therapy, long-term skilled nursing and hospice care services, according to the nonprofit’s website.

An internal investigation has since been completed at the facility and it determined no residents or patients experienced harm, neglect, or negative outcomes, Zaio said.

Administrators have been cooperative with police and in communication with the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding the ongoing investigation, she said.

“Our residents, patients and their loved ones can be assured that this was an isolated incident involving a single individual and without negative outcomes,” Zaio said in the email.

Zaio encouraged those who may have loved ones at the facility to call administrators if they have any questions or concerns. Questions about the criminal investigation should be directed to the Crystal Lake Police Department.

Hutchison was arrested on July 12 on a $12,000 warrant. She has since posted the required 10% of $1,200 and was released.

She is due in court Oct. 12.

An attempt to reach her attorney Thursday was not immediately successful.