Pontoon boat with 4 people on it crashes near the Snuggery on Labor Day; driver charged

The driver of a pontoon boat was arrested and at least two passengers were taken to the hospital after a Labor Day crash near the Snuggery in McHenry, according to a state official

The boat came onshore late Monday and crashed into a guardrail near the Snuggery after missing a sharp turn in the Fox River, Jayette Bolinski, Director of Communications for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, wrote in an email.

Four people were in the boat, and at least two went to Northwestern Hospital McHenry, Bolinski wrote.

Illinois Conservation Police charged the boat’s driver, Dagoberto Villarreal-Galvan, 49, of Wadsworth, with careless operation of a watercraft and operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol, Bolinski wrote.