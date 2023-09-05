McHenry man gets 10 years in prison for criminal sexual assault

A McHenry man pleaded guilty Friday to one count of criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to court records show.

As part of the plea deal, Christopher M. Friedle, 31, of the 5700 block of Agatha Lane, pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony in exchange for more serious charges being dismissed, court records show.

Among the charges dismissed were eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault resulting in bodily harm, Class X felonies. If convicted of those, he could have faced decades in prison.

Friedle is accused of using force and sexually assaulting an adult victim on Sept. 17, 2020, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was accused of biting and grabbing his victim, causing bodily harm and strangling them, according to the indictment. He was previously convicted of aggravated domestic battery in a 2019 Cook County case.

Under the state’s truth-in-sentencing guidelines, Friedle must serve at least 85% of his sentence. He will receive credit for 759 days spent in custody, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge James Cowlin.

Upon his release from custody, Friedle will have to serve three years to life of mandatory supervised release and register as a sexual predator.