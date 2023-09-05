Marengo man pleads guilty to possessing LSD, gets 5 years in prison

A Marengo man who police said had LSD, marijuana, alprazolam and clonazepam in his apartment pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing LSD and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Noah D. Miller, 22, entered into a negotiated plea on Tuesday, pleading guilty to one count of possessing 15 to 100 grams of LSD or an analog, a Class 1 felony, according to court records and McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis, who accepted the plea.

In exchange for the guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including a more serious count of possessing LSD with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony, as well as possessing 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana with the intent to deliver, possessing 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and possessing less than 15 grams each of alprazolam and clonazepam, according to McHenry County court records.

Miller, arrested on Nov. 25, 2020, pleaded guilty to possessing 66 segregated parts of perforated paper that tested positive for LSD, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Brodersen said in court.

Following his arrest, Miller “indicated it was his,” Brodersen said.

Miller, then 19, was arrested along with Roxanna A. Jimenez of Harvard, after McHenry County deputies searched their apartment and in addition to the LSD, also found eight clonazepam pills and 42 alprazolam pills, court records show.

Jimenez and Miller were also accused of possessing almost 8 pounds of marijuana products, including wax, edibles and vaporizer cartridges, court record show.

In March 2022, Jimenez pleaded guilty to possessing LSD and a handgun without a state license and was sentenced to five years in prison, records show.

Additional charges were dismissed in her case as well, according to court documents.

While out on bond for this case, Miller was arrested two more times.

On Sept. 12, 2021, he was charged with possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, according to court documents.

On Jan. 12, 2022, he was arrested again and charged with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle, court records show.

These cases also were dismissed as part of the negotiated plea, according to Brodersen and court documents.

Miller must serve at least 50% of his sentenced and will receive credit for 144 days spent in county jail and for any additional days before he is taken into custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections, Davis said.

He is required to pay a $75 fine and $660 for the street value of the LSD plus reimburse the public defender’s office for their services. Additional assessments were waived.

Miller’s charge also was probational. He was offered boot camp as a sentence by prosecutors but rejected the offer, Brodersen and Miller’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matthew Feda, said in court.