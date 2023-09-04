McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Aug. 20, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Luis A. Quintana-Lopez, 26, of the 5400 block of Regency Way, Rockford; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving without a valid license, driving with expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Jose A. Zuniga-Olivas, 54, of the 400 block of North Fourth Street, Rockford; possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of heroin.
Cliffino J. Washington, 23, of the 1900 block of Sheila Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Casey L. Johann, 26, of the 1500 block of Tamarack Trail, Hebron; perjury.
Anthony J. Gum, 36, of the 100 block of West Street, Kingston; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Nizabella Perez, 22, of the 200 block of Martin Street, Sharon, Wisconsin; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Asim Ahmed, 38, of the 1100 block of South Forums Court, Wheeling; hate crime and harassment through electronic communication.
Amber M. Chomor, 28, of the 800 block of North Southgate Street, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer.
Jeremy J. Doane, 41, of the 200 block of South Prospect Street, Rockford; aggravated assault and reckless driving. In a separate case, possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
Joseph L. Mathe, 19, of the 4800 block of Gregory Street, McHenry; retail theft of property worth more than $300.