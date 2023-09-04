September 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Northwest Herald

McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Aug. 20, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Luis A. Quintana-Lopez, 26, of the 5400 block of Regency Way, Rockford; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving without a valid license, driving with expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Jose A. Zuniga-Olivas, 54, of the 400 block of North Fourth Street, Rockford; possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of heroin.

Cliffino J. Washington, 23, of the 1900 block of Sheila Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Casey L. Johann, 26, of the 1500 block of Tamarack Trail, Hebron; perjury.

Anthony J. Gum, 36, of the 100 block of West Street, Kingston; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Nizabella Perez, 22, of the 200 block of Martin Street, Sharon, Wisconsin; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Asim Ahmed, 38, of the 1100 block of South Forums Court, Wheeling; hate crime and harassment through electronic communication.

Amber M. Chomor, 28, of the 800 block of North Southgate Street, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer.

Jeremy J. Doane, 41, of the 200 block of South Prospect Street, Rockford; aggravated assault and reckless driving. In a separate case, possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.

Joseph L. Mathe, 19, of the 4800 block of Gregory Street, McHenry; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

PremiumMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyRockfordWoodstockHebronMcHenry
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois