Crystal Lake Central Class of ‘68 to hold 55th reunion

Crystal Lake Central High School’s Class of 1968 will hold its 55th reunion Sept. 15 and 16. Members of the class also will join in celebrating 100 years of the high school.

On Friday, Sept. 15, a meet-and-greet will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Bob Maronde’s, 91 Mary Lane in Crystal Lake. Members of the Class of ‘68 will decorate a float for the parade. Picnic food will be provided, but attendees should bring their own beverage. If attending Friday only, the event is $20 at the door.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, members will ride on a float during the homecoming parade. Participants will assemble at 9:30 a.m. at the Cottage, 6 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

The alumni reception will follow at the Field House at 11 a.m., and the homecoming game starts at 1 p.m. The day will wrap up at 6:30 p.m. at Galati’s Hideaway, 800 Feinberg Court, with an informal buffet, music and a cash bar on the second floor.

If attending both Friday and Saturday events, the cost is $68.

For reunion questions, visit clchs68.com.