Dozens of chickens and birds die in barn fire near Woodstock

A fire engulfed a barn early Saturday morning in Woodstock, killing nearly all of the chickens and birds it housed, fire officials said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a structure fire at 12:42 a.m. on the 9100 block of McConnell Road in unincorporated Woodstock.

Firefighters arrived in 11 minutes to a barn engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, said Alex Vucha, a spokesman for Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

Rural water supply operations assisted firefighters because fire hydrants were not in the area, according to a news release. The fire was considered under control at about 1:04 a.m. and investigations and cleanup continued for two hours.

A small garage attached to the northern side of the barn was destroyed and the barn sustained heavy fire damage. The approximately 35-foot-by-40-foot barn housed “dozens of chickens and various birds,” which nearly all died in the fire, Vucha said.

McConnell Road was closed in both directions while firefighters were on the scene. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, according to the news release.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature but remains under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.